Stern warning for owners of mosquito-breeding premises

SIBU: Owners of premises in Sibu Jaya caught breeding Aedes mosquitoes will be compounded on the spot, starting today.

Giving this stern warning, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Councillor Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said offenders would be compounded by Sibu Divisonal Health Office (DHO) and the council’s Public Health Section.

SRDC had issued verbal warning to owners of premises, he said.

Sempurai disclosed that an outbreak had occurred at Sibu Jaya Commercial Centre which called for concerted efforts to curb the spread of dengue fever.

DHO and the council’s Public Health Section will do door-to-door detection in their own time as this required coordination.

“A compound of RM500 will be meted out to house owners in Sibu Jaya township starting next week (from April 17) if their premises or compounds are found breeding Aedes mosquitoes as provided for under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975,” Sempurai told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Out of the six cases in Sibu Jaya, three were from its commercial centre for Week 14.

“We have taken drastic action by going around to create awareness, and take stern action, including issuing compounds to shopowners who leave garbage in front of their shops,” he said.

Areas under SRDC’s jurisdiction recorded 41 dengue cases until April 9 this year compared to 27 cases during the corresponding period last year – an increase of 14 cases or 52 per cent.

In breaking down the figure further, of the 41 cases, Sibu district accounted for 27 cases while Selangau, 14 as of April 9 this year.

During the same period last year, areas under SRDC recorded 27 cases, that is Sibu district (23 cases) and Selangau (four).

On ‘Rumah Asap’ operators or BBQ traders, Sempurai said the present structure is temporary after the council decided in a public Health Standing Committee that it was illegal.

“We will look for a suitable site, subject to the land owner’s approval.

“For the time being we will monitor, especially cleanliness and hygiene issues, due to lack of proper basic amenities like toilets. This is only a temporary site until the council can relocate them.

“The night market might not be a suitable site for ‘Rumah Asap’ operators as they operate a slightly different mode of business,” Sempurai noted.