STU calls on varsities to offer courses relevant to job market demands

SIBU: Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) calls on universities and colleges to gauage the relevance of their courses to current demands of the job market.

STU president Jisin Nyud said if there is great demand for technicians and engineers then universities and colleges should offer more technical and vocational education and training (TVET) courses.

He noted the fast growing economy and exposure could be one of the reasons why there is a rapid increase in the number of students attending university in recent years.

“As a result we have a big pool of graduates including the unemployed graduates. Our concern is whether the high graduate unemployment is a temporary blip or reflects an oversupply of graduates.

“On the contrary, some employers say they cannot find people with the right skills. This means that our universities or colleges should look into the relevancy of the courses,” Jisin told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Universities also should make a study on the kind of workforce that the country needs and the courses relevant to this present day job demand, Jisin suggested further.

However, he said the blame should not be solely put on the universities or colleges if graduates are not employed.

“Maybe there are other factors that one has to look into before taking up the courses especially the job demand or the job market.” Jisin was commenting on the recent call by former Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) vice-chancellor Prof Tan Sri Dr Sahol Hamid Abu Bakar for school leavers in particular, SPM and STPM, to apply to institutions which offer TVET to acquire skilled training.

Sahol Hamid reportedly said there was high demand for TVET graduates from industries.

On the perception of some parents who look down on the courses offered at TVET institutions and are obsessed with getting their children into academic courses in universities, this mindset has to be changed, stressed Jisin.

“We are fortunate that as Sarawak bids to become a high-income economy by 2030, TVET has become a significant focus for the state. In view of this, we can see that the state government, private corporations and NGOs (non-govermental organisations) are creating greater awareness of the importance of TVET, especially among the youth through roadshows, seminars and workshops,” he said.