Sarawak 

Two college students seriously hurt in suspected hit-and-run

The mangled motorcycle, after it was run over by a truck.

KUCHING: Two college students sustained serious injuries in an accident, believed to be a hit-and-run, at Rock Road here early yesterday.

It is said that a 19-year-old man from Bangladesh and a 21-year-old woman from Johor were heading for Wisma Saberkas on a motorcycle when a vehicle hit them from behind.

The impact from the crash caused the Bangladeshi to sustain injuries on his head, and the woman to suffer pelvis injuries.

It is  learned that the Bangladeshi  had  been transferred to a private hospital at 10.45am, while the Johorean continued to receive medical attention at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

The authorities were notified of the incident, which occurred around 5am, by some residents who saw the victims lying on the road.

The residents also helped divert traffic to prevent other vehicles from running over the victims, as they awaited help.

However, a truck believed to be speeding still could not avoid running over the motorcycle which was left in the middle of the road after the crash.

Passers-by also came across a vehicle registration plate at the scene, which led them to believe that this was a hit-and-run case.

Investigation by the authorities is ongoing.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of