Two college students seriously hurt in suspected hit-and-run

KUCHING: Two college students sustained serious injuries in an accident, believed to be a hit-and-run, at Rock Road here early yesterday.

It is said that a 19-year-old man from Bangladesh and a 21-year-old woman from Johor were heading for Wisma Saberkas on a motorcycle when a vehicle hit them from behind.

The impact from the crash caused the Bangladeshi to sustain injuries on his head, and the woman to suffer pelvis injuries.

It is learned that the Bangladeshi had been transferred to a private hospital at 10.45am, while the Johorean continued to receive medical attention at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

The authorities were notified of the incident, which occurred around 5am, by some residents who saw the victims lying on the road.

The residents also helped divert traffic to prevent other vehicles from running over the victims, as they awaited help.

However, a truck believed to be speeding still could not avoid running over the motorcycle which was left in the middle of the road after the crash.

Passers-by also came across a vehicle registration plate at the scene, which led them to believe that this was a hit-and-run case.

Investigation by the authorities is ongoing.