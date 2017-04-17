Villagers hope to switch to alternative water supply system

KUCHING: The villagers of Sungai Asap Resettlement Scheme (Sungai Asap) are expressing their hope to switch from the present conventional water supply system to an alternative water supply system which Uma Bakah has been using and which has been proven to be consistent in supplying clean water.

Uma Bakah is the only village which is enjoying uninterrupted clean water supply among Sungai Asap Resettlement villages as it is not connected to the Public Utilities Ministry’s conventional water treatment plant.

As a quick response to the water woes in Sungai Asap, Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon told the villagers at Uma Bakah to help folk from other villages by sharing their clean water until the state Public Works Department (JKR) brings in fresh water tanks to all affected longhouses.

Kennedy said the water supply has been the main problem faced by the Sungai Asap villagers since they moved in two decades ago.

“To solve the problem, the initial proposal was to have the whole of Sungai Asap changing from its existing conventional water treatment plant system to an alternative water supply system.

“The proposed alternative water supply (system) costs about RM50 million for the whole of Sungai Asap. However it did not materialise as the Public Utilities Ministry’s engineers and panel experts were against it in favour of upgrading the existing conventional treatment water plant which cost RM87 million.”

“But after spending so much money, the conventional treatment water plant has been failing and Sungai Asap people have been constantly suffering from water problems – either there is no water or murky water which is not usable.

“After I became state assemblyman, I personally asked (for funds) from the late former Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem) who allocated a budget of RM5 million for the setting up of the alternative water treatment system for Uma Bakah.

“Since then, Uma Bakah has been enjoying consistent water supply. We are the only village with clean water supply 24 hours a day,” Kennedy told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He thus called on the government to seriously consider changing from the existing conventional water supply system to the alternative water supply system to permanently solve the water problem in Sungai Asap.

“We are the people living here and we know what is going on. Water supply has been a big problem since we moved here. We sincerely hope the government will look into our issue and solve it once and for all,” Kennedy said.

As the elected representative of the area, Kennedy said the answer to the water supply woes in Sungai Asap has proven to be the alternative water supply system which he helped to set up at Uma Bakah.

“The pilot project has delivered what it promised — 24-hour uninterrupted supply of potable water and unlimited raw water which has benefitted the whole of Uma Bakah of 2,000 villagers from 18 longhouses.”

The Borneo Post reported on Sunday that the people of Sungai Asap have lost their patience after waiting for regular and clean supply of water since moving to the resettlement scheme 19 years ago.

The 10,000 resettlers expressed frustration, anger and disappointment that after almost two decades of settling down at the area, the government was still unable to fix their water problem.