Wargana clearing logjam as part of its CSR

KUCHING: Wargana Group (Wargana) has started clearing the logjam at Long Jawe by removing the debris clogging up the river as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

Since the company launched its programme on April 11, at least 2,000 metric tonnes of debris has been removed from the river.

Wargana chairman Datuk Billy Abit Joo who is also former Hulu Rajang MP said despite being one of the smaller contractors in terms of project size in Bakun, the group has contributed the most in terms of CSR works for the people of Sungai Asap and Belaga.

This was shown by its clearing of floating logs at Long Jawe as soon as logjams were reported.

“Wargana will continue to assist the local folk here as much as we can in line with our policy to prioritise the locals.”

Billy added that it is imperative for the relevant authorities to find a permanent solution to the problem of logjam once and for all.

“I advise the villagers staying upriver to be patient and not lose hope in the government,” said Billy in a press release.

This programme to clear the logs is jointly supported by Sarawak Hidro Sdn Bhd (SHSB) and Balui Lake Native Association (BLNA).

In a simple yet meaningful ceremony, representatives from SHSB, Sarawak Rivers Board, NREB, Councillors from Belaga District Office, Kapit District Council, WTK Group of Companies as well as community leaders and local folk held a prayer service before the commencement of work and symbolic earth breaking ceremony.

BLNA chairman Pemanca Tony Kulleh thanked all those present at the ceremony for making time to attend the function and explained the role and responsibilities of BLNA.

BLNA which represents all communities affected by Bakun Hydroelectric Power Plant was formed to protect the interests of their people in the development of Bakun. Tony urged all of those still staying upriver of Bakun to be proactive and work with BLNA and unite so that their voices could be heard.

“I am also pleased that many local residents from within the area had started working with Wargana since March 26, 2017 as debris collectors using long boats to clear the areas,” he said.

SHSB representative Frankie Bijum highlighted that they are seriously looking into the logjam and are grateful that Wargana had taken the initiative to assist local folks under its CSR Programme.

He also congratulated Wargana Group on being awarded the Chief Minister’s Environment Award recently for their work in keeping Bakun Reservoir safe and clean.