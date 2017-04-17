Woman killed, driver seriously hurt in car–van collision

SARIKEI: A middle-aged woman was killed and a man seriously injured after the car they were in collided with a van near SMK Sungai Paoh, about 15km from here yesterday.

Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department chief Suna Kaha identified the woman – in her 50s – as the passenger and the man, the driver.

The woman was pronounced dead on site by paramedics who arrived at the scene in an ambulance.

“Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the car before transporting him to the ambulance,” Suna said, adding that the three people on board the van sustained minor injuries.

It is said that the accident occurred around 4pm.

According to Suna, a team of seven firefighters from Sarikei Fire Station was rushed to the scene following a distress call received at 4.08pm.