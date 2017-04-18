China wireman charged with having counterfeit notes

KUCHING: A wireman from China who was arrested for suspicion of possessing counterfeit RM1,000 notes, had his remand order extended for two more days to facilitate investigation.

The suspect, who was detained last Wednesday, has been remanded for four days to facilitate police investigation.

He was detained with a local man, who was remanded for two days but released on police bail on Saturday.

Both suspects, aged 49, were caught when they attempted to change the money at the regional office of Bank Negara here.

It is said that they attempted to change 10 pieces of the no-longer-circulated and counterfeit notes to the latest notes at 1.45pm on April 12.

State Commercial Crime Investigation Department head Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the case had been referred to the prosecution for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 489(c) of the Penal Code for possession of counterfeit bank notes.