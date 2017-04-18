‘Cops will not allow unlawful means to topple govt’

KOTA KINABALU: The police will not allow any quarters to use improper channels or unlawful means to topple the government elected by the people under the Federal Constitution, said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

“It is our duty to ensure the government of the day, who has been given the mandate to rule the country, is given the freedom to rule according to the law,” he said when asked by an audience after delivering his keynote address at the CEO@Faculty programme in Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) here yesterday.

He said many quarters have led people to the streets in attempts to topple the government.

“That we will not allow. We will not allow any quarters to topple the government using improper channels or unlawful means, in accordance to the Federal Constitution.”

If the people have elected a new government in the general elections, Khalid said the police would also safeguard the new administration.