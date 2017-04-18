FTEG launches call for public participation to improve financial services sector

KUCHING: The Financial Technology Enabler Group (FTEG) has announced that it is seeking ideas from the public on the improvements to financial services sector by harnessing innovation and technology.

In a statement yesterday, the call for participation for ideas is now open through the ‘fintech hacks’ initiative which aims to identify pain points in the delivery and consumption of financial services, and solicit ideas using the application of technology to address these gaps.

The Fintech Hacks call for participation is part of the Bank Negara Malaysia’s effort to involve the public in contributing their ideas and experience to spur and inspire the development of fintech solutions that have the potential to revolutionalise the way financial services are delivered to consumers in Malaysia.

The call for participation will be open until May 31, 2017 and submissions can be made through FTEG’s website at www.myfteg.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter — #fintechhacks.