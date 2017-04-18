Business 

GREAT returns to support Sabah entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR: Gathering of Rising Entrepreneurs, Act Together (GREAT) will be returning to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah for the second year, aiming to boost income growth by focusing on the agriculture, art and culture, social entrepreneurship, technology, tourism, as well as women in entrepreneurship areas.

In a statement yesterday, GREAT said the two-day event from May 6, would help expose entrepreneurs in Sabah to the market and demand in Peninsular Malaysia, and also connect them with other key players to network and exchange opportunities.

GREAT is a collaboration between the National Blue Ocean Strategy, the Ministry of Finance and in partnership with the Malaysian Global Innovation & Creativity Centre.

It is an initiative which helps build, grow and fund local entrepreneurship growth.

Director of National Strategic Unit,  Datuk Dr. Aminuddin Hassim said entrepreneurs would be able to join and gain first-hand experience through the programmes and activities, and utilise the opportunity to develop their business. — Bernama

