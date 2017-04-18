Health Ministry awaits blood test results on preschool pupils

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry is still awaiting the results of blood tests of two preschool pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Tasik in Cheras before they are confirmed as tested positive for Influenza A virus (H1N1), said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S.Subramaniam.

Asked if the preschool in Bandar Sri Permaisuri was closed due to the H1N1 infection, Dr Subramaniam said the two pupils had symptoms of fever, cold and cough and were being isolated from the other students.

“Every single day there are viruses such as H1N1 and most people have the symptoms.

“But high risk groups such as pregnant women and the elderly who suffer from respiratory symptoms should be more careful,” he told reporters after launching the Malaysian Health Data Warehouse here today.

Dr Subramaniam said the World Health Organisation (WHO) no longer monitor H1N1 infection specifically because it is categorised as seasonal influenza.

As such, he said the people must know how to take care of their personal hygiene and to see a doctor immediately if they have flu or related symptoms.

“Those having flu are also asked to isolate themselves from the crowd so as to prevent it from spreading, wear masks and wash their hands after sneezing each time,” he added. – Bernama