Japan govt likely to adopt special abdication bill on May 19

TOKYO: The Japanese government is considering adopting a special bill at a cabinet meeting on May 19 that would allow Emperor Akihito to abdicate, Japan’s Jiji Press reported an informed sources as saying on Monday.

Based on a final report to be released by a government panel of specialists on Friday, the government plans to brief ruling and opposition parties on the legislation next week, the sources said.

The government will submit the legislation to the Diet, Japan’s parliament, after presenting its outline to the parties following the end of the country’s Golden Week holiday period in early May and winning approval from them.

The government initially considered framing the bill as legislation that can be interpreted as a precedent for future abdication, reflecting the wish of the main opposition Democratic Party and others to establish a permanent abdication law.

But the government plans to clarify in its name that the legislation will apply only to the current Emperor, at the request of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the sources said.

The bill is expected to make no mention of Emperor Akihito’s video message to the public broadcast in August last year, in which he suggested a wish to step down due to his advanced age.

If the bill were to refer to the message, it could be interpreted as legislation based on the Emperor’s wish, which may infringe on the country’s constitutional rejection of any political role for him, the sources said.

The legislation will include abdication details such as the new title for Emperor Akihito after abdication. – Bernama