Business 

Johor Port bags Multi-Purpose Terminal Operator of the Year

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Port Bhd (JPB), a member of the MMC Group,  bagged the Multi-Purpose Terminal Operator of the Year award, at the recent Frost & Sullivan Asia Pacific Best Practices Awards ceremony.

Chairman Datuk Seri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said the award signified JPB’s unwavering commitment in raising standards higher to provide value added quality services for customers.

“JPB is an integrated multi-purpose port facility located at the Southeastern tip of Malaysia and provides a comprehensive range of port services to meet the individual needs of  customers,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The award was given to JPB in recognition of the port’s performance and innovation success ideas in the port industry as well as for its role and achievements in applying best practices within the organisation. The company also recently clinched the Industry Excellence Award for the service sector at the Industry Exxcellence Awaed ceremony for industry excellence in applying Malaysia’s Business Excellence Framework. — Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of