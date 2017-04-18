Kuching’s AP trio for Mr Sarawak 2017

KUCHING: Abdul Ramzi Bujang, Mohd Faizal Mat Rashid and Mohamad Azri Nazaruddin will represent the city to compete in the newly introduced Athletics Physique (AP) category at the annual Mr Sarawak 2017 bodybuilding championships in Miri this April 30.

The three emerged tops among 20 hopefuls in the recent tryout at Kuching Civic Centre auditorium.

Abdul Ramzi and Faizal will face contestants from Miri and Sibu in the Under-170cm sub-category, while Azri will compete with those above-170cm.

According to Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) secretary Andy Ismail, the introduction of AP by the Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation (MBBF) is meant to nurture more talents, especially among the youths, in bodybuilding.

“AP is the next step for the young musclemen who first made it through the Fitness category. We are actually excited about AP being officially installed as one of the major categories in this year’s Mr Malaysia championships in Selangor.

“I know that many state (bodybuilding) associations have been calling for the inclusion of AP in Mr Malaysia, since it is a sanctioned category in Mr Asia and Mr World events run under WBPF (World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation),” he said.

Organised by Miri Division Bodybuilding Association (PBBBM), the 52nd Mr Sarawak will be staged at Boulevard Shopping Mall in Miri this April 30. Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah will officiate at the opening ceremony.