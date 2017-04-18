Sarawak 

Man found dead at Song Kheng Hai rugby field

Police personnel assess the site where the body was found.

KUCHING: A man was found dead at the Song Kheng Hai rugby field here yesterday.

According to Kuching  District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai, his men received a call about the discovery of the body at one of the spectator’s benches at 8.40am.

The man was identified as Boon Voon Sing, 52, from the KMC Flats at Jalan Ban Hock.

“Police found no physical injuries on the body. However, there some pills scattered near the body. These (pills) have been verified by the medical officer from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) as vitamin and supplement pills,” said Abang Ahmad.

The body was later sent to SGH mortuary.

“For now, the case is classified as sudden death pending post mortem,” said the district police chief.

What do you think of this story?
  • Sad (100%)
  • Angry (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of