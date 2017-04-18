Man found dead at Song Kheng Hai rugby field

KUCHING: A man was found dead at the Song Kheng Hai rugby field here yesterday.

According to Kuching District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai, his men received a call about the discovery of the body at one of the spectator’s benches at 8.40am.

The man was identified as Boon Voon Sing, 52, from the KMC Flats at Jalan Ban Hock.

“Police found no physical injuries on the body. However, there some pills scattered near the body. These (pills) have been verified by the medical officer from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) as vitamin and supplement pills,” said Abang Ahmad.

The body was later sent to SGH mortuary.

“For now, the case is classified as sudden death pending post mortem,” said the district police chief.