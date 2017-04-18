Sarawak 

Motorcyclist killed in collision with car

The victim being laid on a stretcher to be sent to Sri Aman Hospital.
The car involved in the collision lands in the drain.
The motorcycle which crashed head-on into the car.

SRI AMAN: A youth was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on collided with a car at Bukit Temudok in KM12 Sri Aman-Serian road yesterday morning.

A spokesman of Civil Defence Force, Sri Aman, said in the 8am accident, the motorcyclist identified as Paul Galatia Ranggong Gima, 23, was killed on the spot.

He is believed to be riding from Sri Aman to Bukit Temudok, while the car was coming from the opposite direction.

The victim was confirmed dead by the police at the scene and the body was sent to Sri Aman Hospital for post-mortem.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of