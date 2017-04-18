Over 170 petanque teams at Sri Santubong tourney

SANTUBONG: SMK Santubong C edged TLDM B 13-11 to lift the Men’s Open crown at the Sri Santubong 11th Series Petanque National Doubles Open Tournament at the Sarawak Petanque Centre here on Sunday.

En route to the final, SMK Santubong C defeated MIG Pahang A 13-11 in the quarterfinals and SMK Santubong E 13-8 in the last four.

They collected the RM5,000 cash prize while the runners-up received RM2,500.

MIG Pahang G came in third after beating SMK Santubong E 13-6 in the placing play-off to collect RM1,500 while the latter received RM800.

The Women’s Open title was won by KEPS after they beat PSPBS 1 13-10 in the final.

They received RM1,600 and RM800 respectively.

Coming in third were Putra Malaya 2 who edged PSPBS 1 13-10 to pocket RM500 while PSPBS 1 received RM300.

The two-day meet organised by the Petanque Association of Kuching attracted 172 teams including those from Thailand (DMK), Indonesia (FOBI Kalimantan Barat), Pahang, Sabah, Perak and Sarawak.

The tournament is supported by the Sarawak State Sports Council and LEA Sports Centre Sdn Bhd.

Assistant Minister of Utilities (Electricity and Telecommunications) Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, who is also Pantai Damai assemblyman, closed the event and gave away the prizes.

Also present were Petanque Association of Kuching chairman cum organising chairman Zaidi Mahdi and LEA Group of Companies managing director Raymond Sim.

The next series will be held at the same venue from Oct 15-16.