The bridge in Tapin was forced to be closed

RANTAU, S Kalimantan: Tapin District Government through Bungur Sub-district Administration and Public Works Agency closed Dele Sungai Hatalaut bridge in the village of Tabing Tinggi, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

The closure of the bridge with a length of approximately 20 meters and width of 3 meters was due to its condition was very apprehensive.

Bungur Sub-district head Soegian Noor said the closure by installing the police line was begin on Monday (17/4) at around 11:00 due to the condition of the bridge could endanger the users who passed it.

“The bridge is very worrying, its foundation can no longer bear the bridge load,” said head of sub-district.

He said the bridge is actually very vital for the community, because it connects the village of Bungur to villages such as Linuh Village, Kalumpang, Sabah, and other villages.

“During the closure of the bridge, people are forced to use alternative roads that are certainly more distant, but this is for the sake of safety,” he said again.

Meanwhile, when confirmed Head of Tapin Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) H Nordin said it will build an emergency bridge to facilitate the activities of citizens.