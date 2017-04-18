TYT donates RM100,000 for Anjung Kasih facilities

KUCHING: Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud yesterday pledged a personal donation of RM100,000 to the National Welfare Foundation (YKN) that runs the Anjung Kasih facility at hospitals in the hope of inspiring others to follow suit.

The YKN Anjung Kasih facility provides temporary lodging for the families of needy patients from rural areas seeking treatment at government hospitals.

At present, there are eight such facilities in Malaysia, three of which are in Sarawak – Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) YKN Anjung Kasih, Sibu Hospital YKN Anjung Kasih and Miri Hospital YKN Anjung Kasih.

All YKN Anjung Kasih facilities are set up within the hospital compound to offer greater convenience to both patients and their families. Taib made the pledge during the official launching of the SGH YKN Anjung Kasih at the SGH here.

He noted that Malaysians are generally caring people but many of them might not have realised the need to help others, particularly the poor ones from rural areas.

He said individuals who are financially capable should offer their support towards nurturing a more caring society.

“This Anjung Kasih is a laudable move on the part of the government but the government cannot give assistance 100 per cent to ensure that all patients recover from their illnesses.”

The facility, he said, would help patients especially those from the rural areas not to feel isolated as their family members could stay near them, look after them and care for them. Taib said he hoped his personal donation would motivate others to reach out to this group of needy individuals.

“You can give smaller donations from time to time because it is a worthy cause. I am willing to support from time to time in my humble way.”

Taib symbolically launches SGH YKN Anjung Kasih. Also seen are (from right) Fatimah, Raghad, (from left) Asfia, Dr Sim and others. Taib signs on the plaque after the launch. Also seen (from left) are Asfia, Rohani (front), Raghad and others. — Photos by Tan Song Wei Two residents are seen inside a room of SGH YKN Anjung Kasih. A view of the SGH YKN Anjung Kasih.

Meanwhile, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said SGH YKN Anjung Kasih, the largest of its kind in Malaysia, had benefited 4,162 people between Dec 2013 and March this year.

According to her, the facility helps needy patients and their families save an average of RM80 to RM100 per day, a cost that they will incur when staying at a hotel.

“SGH YKN Anjung Kasih which comes with a capacity of 104 beds is the biggest one in Malaysia. This facility has 46 rooms, rest area, dining area, bathroom, pantry area, cloth-drying area, kitchen, room for counselling and motivational activities and registration counter.”

Rohani pointed out that the Implementation Monitoring Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department had categorised Anjung Kasih as one of the ‘high potential projects’, adding the facilities had been enhancing the capacity of the service system and her ministry would continue to engage the corporate sector to fulfil their corporate social responsibility.

She was glad to note that Rotary Club of Kuching Central had donated a substantial amount to the setting up of SGH YKN Anjung Kasih.

She also thanked Plaza Merdeka Holding, Waterfront Hotel, Employees’ Provident Fund and Inland Revenue Board for their contributions to the facility.

Among those present were Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, State Legislative Assembly speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar, Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah and Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.