Woman gives birth while easing herself

KUCHING: A newborn baby boy sustained injuries on the face, limbs and body after her mother gave birth to him prematurely inside a toilet.

Padawan District police chief Supt Bolhasnan Aidil said the incident happened about 7pm last Saturday at a house in the army camp at Jalan Penrissen near here.

He said in the incident, the woman, 29, who was about seven months’ pregnant and was expecting in July, was alone at home while her boyfriend was at work.

“Investigations revealed that the woman was easing herself when the baby fell onto the toilet floor,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He confirmed receiving a report on the case yesterday.

Bolhasnan said the baby was rushed to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) by the parents for treatment.

He added that the results of the CT scan on the baby revealed that he had brain haemorrhage and fractures on the left side of the skull.