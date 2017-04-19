4,000 volunteers to rebuild 15 welfare homes, orphanages

KUALA LUMPUR: About 4,000 volunteers will help rebuild 15 welfare homes and orphanages throughout the country starting June.

Yayasan Aspirasi Rakyat Amalan Malaysia (ARAM) Director Nehsan Selvaraj said their focus was to assist in rebuilding non-developed facilities.

“This project is supported by our donors and volunteers as this is a project to promote unity and racial diversity in celebrating the less fortunate in Malaysia,” he told a press conference here, today.

In raising the fund for the project, he said the non-governmental organisation would organise a charity event at University Malaya here on Saturday.

However, he did not disclose the budget for the project. – Bernama