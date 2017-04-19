ABC slay Tiger in close encounter

LIMBANG: ABC Club gained sweet revenge by beating Tiger FC in a keenly-contested match to take home the Charity Shield 2016-2017 on Sunday.

Both teams defended stubbornly, with the match ending in a 0-0 stalemate.

The outcome had to be decided in a heart-stopping penalty shoot-out at Limbang Sport complex field.

ABC Club proved to have better nerves to run out victors with a 5-4 advantage.

Tiger FC, however, snatched the Limbang Super League 2016-2017 title following a draw in their league match with ABC who were defending champions.

Six teams competed in the Limbang Super Leaque championship which ended yesterday while the Premier Leaque with 12 teams has now entered the semi-finals stage.

The FA Cup tournament will kick off this Friday.

Limbang FA deputy president Alidin@Brahim Tawar, ABC Club coach cum LFA vice president Bulhaji Wahab and other officials have given the thumbs up to the response from the public in recent matches in the Charity Shield and league.