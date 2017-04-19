Barito Kuala targets 715 cows pregnancy

MARABAHAN, South Kalimantan: Head of Barito Kuala Plantation and Animal Husbandry Alfian Noor said the district targets pregnancy of 715 cattle from 1,100 productive mother in 2017, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“As for the scale of South Kalimantan in 2017 is targeted 17,000 cattle pregnancy from 36,000 productive mother,” said Alfian Noor in Marabahan, Tuesday.

This program is related to the Ministry of Agriculture’s effort to accelerate the addition of domestic beef cattle population by launching Special Efforts to Accelerate the Increase of Population of Pregnant Cattle and Buffalo (Upsus Siwab).

Upsus Siwab has two main activities, namely population increase through artificial insemination (IB) and intensification of natural mating.

He explained that by 2017 the national government is targeting four million acceptors of productive mother cattle and committed to the pregnancy of three million cows.

As for the animal health sector in 2017, he explained, it will implement animal prevention and eradication program in order to realize the national free of rabies disease by 2020.

In addition, he continued, is to realize the free from avian influenza (bird flu) nationally by 2020, free from brucellosis, anthrax, and hog cholera.