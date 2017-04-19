Central govt signals continuation of Pulau Laut bridge

KOTABARU, S Kalimantan: Central government through the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) hinted at the continuation of the longest bridge in Indonesia construction that connects Pulaulaut (Kotabaru) with Kalimantan mainland in Batulicin, Tanah Bumbu, Antaranews reported.

“Following-up the local efforts for the continuity of the mega-project, we (Commission III) of DPRD Kotabaru coordinated and consulted to the PUPR Ministry,” said Chairman of Commission III DPRD Kotabaru Denny Hendro Kurnianto here on Tuesday.

From the beginning of explanation, the ministry seemed pessimistic. However, the legislators kept submitted the aspirations of the local people who greatly hope the bridge to be realized given the urgent and vital means of transportation to open the isolation.

“Alhamdulillah, at the end of the discussion and coordination, the ministry signaled that it is ready to support the continuation of the Pulau Laut bridge project, although with the consequences of delaying the settlement time,” he explained.

But before that, continued Denny, PUPR Ministry will also first see how the financial condition in the state budget.

The PPP politician asserted that there is still hope that the central government will still allocate funds for this mega-project. He expected togetherness of stakeholders in both district and provincial.

“Our hope, local government both Kotabaru, Tanah Bumbu and the province shoulder to shoulder in the fight for the realization of the bridge that the community has long coveted,” he said.