College student charged with causing death of her newborn

KUCHING: A college student was charged in the Magistrates’ Court today with causing the death of her new born baby girl.

The accused, 23-year-old Betty Kulleh who hails from Belaga, recorded no plea.

Magistrate Zulhairil Sulaiman ordered the her to be further remanded in jail as the alleged offence is non-bailable.

He fixed May 19 for further mention, pending a chemist report.

The accused faces a charge under Section 302, a section that provides a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

She allegedly committed the offense in her rented unit at Samajaya flat on April 11 at about 6am.

The prosecuting officer was Inspector Hisyam Junaidi. The girl was unrepresented.

The girl’s parents and relatives are also present during the court.