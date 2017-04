The costs of financing Malaysia’s civil service staff of 1.6 million – which is the world’s largest – will reach its breaking point soon if nothing is done to remedy the situation. Ministers warn that the costs of sustaining the nation’s civil servants will overtake government revenue in the long run, indicating that the government may face an imminent debt if things are left unchanged.

For an in-depth report on the issue:

• The growing burden of our civil service — Commentary