DAP Sabah questions rationale behind Hishammuddin’s new appointment

KOTA KINABALU: DAP Sabah has questioned the rationale behind the appointment of Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as Minister with Special Functions, claiming it as a mere “political appointment.”

“The people are asking the logics behind the appointment of Hishammuddin who is already having a huge task at hand as the Defence Minister,” said DAP Sabah secretrary Chan Foong Hin.

However, if based on reports one of Hishamuddin’s “special functions” is helping Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak monitor Sabah’s security and the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM).

According to Hishammuddin’s self reveal, his post as Special Functions Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, is to assist the PM by working closely with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman.

“If their working relationship is so close, why should the DPM and CM jointly chaired the first Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) Advisory Board Meeting recently without the presence of the newly appointed Special Functions Minsiter?” asked Chan.

The Sri Tanjong assemblyman added all should be aware that in fact there are two different committees, namely ESSZone monitoring committee and ESSZone Advisory Board. The former is chaired by the PM himself and now assisted by Hishammuddin, while the latter is jointly chaired by the DPM and Sabah chief minister.

He asked, “What are the differences between these two committees? Why should we have two committees which seem like redundant with each other?”

“The appointment is also a redundancy because it is duplicating the function of the Home Minister,” he said in a statement here.

In fact, Chan said the post was mere political since all the “special functions” that supposedly to be carried out by Hishammuddin were already being handled by other ministers.

“Only time will tell the actual reason for the appointment and we will see if it is merely a wastage.

“As the minister for defence, Hishammuddin should be looking after the country’s defence and not be bogged down by other responsibility that comes with the ‘special functions’ minister post,” he said.