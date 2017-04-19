Foreigner, local girlfriend busted for trafficking drugs

KUCHING: A foreign Masters degree holder, who is slated to begin his PhD studies, was arrested along with his local girlfriend last week for trafficking nearly RM350,000 worth of drugs.

State Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) head Supt Sahar Abdul Latif said the 28-year-old Nigerian, who is a student at a private higher-learning institute here, was picked up in a follow-up operation after his 25-year-old local girlfriend was arrested earlier the same day.

“On April 13 around 1.50pm, state NCID personnel arrested the woman at an office of a private company at Rock Road where she works.

“She was found in possession of a couriered package containing 962 grammes of Syabu and 1,299 Ecstacy pills worth a total of RM347,000,” he said during a press conference held here today.

Following her arrest, police moved in to arrest her boyfriend at Jalan Satok at 4.50pm, and seized a Perodua Kembara registered under his name.

Sahar disclosed that initial investigation revealed the woman had collected the package, which had been sent from Kuala Lumpur and labelled as containing clothing, from a courier office before making her way back to her workplace.

“We have also found that the couple had successfully brought drugs into the state a few times prior to their arrest using the same modus operandi,” he added.