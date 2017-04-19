Fuel, diesel prices up for fourth week of April

KUCHING: All fuel grades and diesel will see an increase in price this week under the new weekly fuel price system which was implemented on March 29.

The Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry posted the new prices for this week, with RON95 petrol seeing a three sen increase to RM2.27 per litre from RM2.24, RON97 up by two sen to RM2.54 per litre from RM2.52 and diesel up by five sen to RM2.21 per litre from RM2.16.

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum dari 20 April 2017 – 26 April 2017 pic.twitter.com/Fbs4SGLeSK — mykpdnkk (@mykpdnkk) April 19, 2017

The new prices will be implemented at midnight tonight. The country’s petrol and diesel prices have been placed on a managed float system since Dec 1, 2014 following the removal of fuel subsidies.

The weekly fuel price system has received mixed reactions from motorists, retailers and other end users.