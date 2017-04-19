Latest News Nation 

Fuel, diesel prices up for fourth week of April

Russell Ting

Fuel and diesel prices are up this week.

KUCHING: All fuel grades and diesel will see an increase in price this week under the new weekly fuel price system which was implemented on March 29.

The Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry posted the new prices for this week, with RON95 petrol seeing a three sen increase to RM2.27 per litre from RM2.24, RON97 up by two sen to RM2.54 per litre from RM2.52 and diesel up by five sen to RM2.21 per litre from RM2.16.

The new prices will be implemented at midnight tonight. The country’s petrol and diesel prices have been placed on a managed float system since Dec 1, 2014 following the removal of fuel subsidies.

The weekly fuel price system has received mixed reactions from motorists, retailers and other end users.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (90%)
  • Sad (5%)
  • Nothing (5%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of