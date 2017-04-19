I was initial choice of Warisan reps – Bumburing

KOTA KINABALU: Another twist has been added to the Sabah opposition chief saga after Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Bumburing revealed that he was the initial choice of the three Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) state assemblymen.

Bumburing said that the recent spate of events surrounding the position of the opposition leader in the Sabah State Legislative Assembly had attracted a lot of attention, speculation and interpretation from the public.

Because the issue involved him personally, he had received a lot of queries which need to be explained, Bumburing stressed.

The Tamparuli assemblyman in a statement yesterday explained that during the State Assembly sitting in November 2016, the three state assemblymen from Warisan namely Moyog, Terrence Siambun, Sulabayan, Datuk Jaujan Sambukong and Likas, Junz Wong sent a letter to the Speaker in support of him for the role of opposition leader.

Bumburing added that he also learned that the state elected representative for Api-Api, Christina Liew, received four votes at that time resulting in a tie.

The state assemblyman for Bingkor, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, abstained from voting while Klias assemblyman Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin stood alone, he said.

According to Bumburing, because of the tie, the Speaker made a decision that the incumbent, the assemblyman from Klias, continue the role (as opposition chief).

“Two days before the sitting this month, I was informed by the Likas assemblyman that the three of them once again sent a letter to the Speaker reaffirming their support for me in the role of opposition leader. This was followed by information from the Kepayan assemblyman that he also had sent a letter to the speaker to inform the Speaker of his support for me.

“This resulted in five votes for me and three for the Api-Api assemblyman while Bingkor and Klias stayed neutral. Once again the Speaker ruled that the present opposition leader stays because no one has an absolute majority although the votes were five against three.

“Because of dissatisfaction that arises from the decision of the speaker, I and three assemblymen (from Warisan) met the Speaker for his explanation to which the speaker affirmed to us his ruling,” he said.

“I wish to say that prior to the voting, there was no meeting or discussion and I suppose that the votes by the individual YBs were decided on their own free will based on their wish to change the opposition leader whom they think can lead the opposition members effectively.

“The decision by the three YBs from Warisan in switching their support to the Api-Api assemblyman is on their own discretion and reason and there is no necessity to debate about. This is a democratic state and freedom of expression must be upheld. The YBs represent the people and they belong to the people and therefore let the people make their judgment,” he said.

He also said that there is no provision in the Sabah State constitution and the Standing Order of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly on the position of an official opposition leader in the House.

Bumburing disclosed that the role of an opposition leader was only mooted after the 13th General Election and it was accepted as a matter of fact without any amendment both in the State Constitution and the Standing Order.

The opposition leader’s position does not come with any special allowance attached to it nor any special privileges except an office on the courtesy of the House, he explained.

The PCS president was of the opinion that it was interesting to note the scenario resulting in the alignment and realignment in the Sabah State Assembly.

He pointed out that Pakatan Harapan is largely intact, Warisan assemblymen stayed together while the YBs in USA/Gabungan were in disarray.

“This surely gives sway to the imagination of the people on the state of affairs within USA/Gabungan,” he said.

“I also read on social media about the votes from the three assemblymen from Warisan that PCS was ‘baited’ by Warisan smacks of bad insinuation. I wish to stress that PCS is a party of uncompromising integrity and the people know this. We will not tolerate any questionable moves by any party, foes and friends,” he said.

If necessary, Bumburing added, PCS is always prepared to chart its own path and pointed out that the speeches made by one or two opposition elected representatives during the recent State Assembly sitting were clearly understood by the rakyat as to the way and direction that they are bringing their party towards in the upcoming election.

PCS, he said, is fully aware of the frustration and hope of the people for change and stressed that political leaders, especially in the opposition must not betray them and must offer a sincere and honest struggle.

“The rakyat, especially those who crave for a change, want to see a united opposition without which, our vision to topple the Umno-led BN government would not be achieved. In view of what has been happening especially the political scenario on the opposition side, PCS will be having a full Supreme Council meeting next week to discuss the current political situation involving PCS,” he said.