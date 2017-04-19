IJM test for national men’s volleyball team

SIBU: The national men’s volleyball team has a date in Shah Alam as they prepare for the SEA Games in August.

The inaugural IJM Men’s Club Malaysia Volleyball Championship from April 20-23 will serve as a key signpost on their journey for SEA Games success.

“We really hope to make an impact at the SEA Games and that is why we treat all these exposures as vital in polishing the skills of our players,” said Malaysia Volleyball Association (Mava) president Dr Gregory Hii Sui Cheng.

The national team will compete in Shah Alam against local teams such as Armed Forces and Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) who are allowed to import at least two foreign players from India, China, Pakistan Thailand and Indonesia.

The team is now into its third and final phase of training which began in March.

After the IJM tournament, the national players will leave for the Asia Under-23 Volleyball Championship in Iran.

Malaysia have not won a SEA Games medal since the men delivered a silver in 2001.