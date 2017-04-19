Man ordered to do 120 hours of community service for rioting

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was ordered to do 120 hours of community service by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today after he pleaded guilty to a charge of rioting after a football match between Selangor and Perak in front of the Selayang Stadium last month.

Magistrate Iriane Isabelo also ordered Muhammad Fadzil Fauzi, 21, to pay bond of RM2,000 and to report himself at the Social Welfare Department every month until he had completed the community service.

Last March 7, Muhammad Fadzil pleaded guilty to a charge of participating in the riot, held in front of the Selayang Stadium, at Jalan 2/2 Bandar Baru Selayang at 11.25 pm on March 4.

Jointly charged with him were Syed Imran Syed Mohd Kamarudin, 23; Muhammad Khairy Mohd Kamarulzaman, 18; Adam Kamarudin, 19; Amrail Danial Alias, 20; Noor Amyfarredzuan Zainal Abidin, 32; Azwan Yaacob, 25; Mohamad Mirwanyuzair Yazri, 26, Muhammad Hazman Mohammad, 26, and three teenagers, aged between 15 and 17.

They all pleaded not guilty at the court then set May 30 for mention of the case.

They were charged under Section 147 of the Penal Code which carried an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

In mitigation, Muhammad Fadzil said he was remorse and promised not to repeat the mistake.

Deputy public prosecutor Khairul Azhwa Yusrie Mohamad prosecuted. – Bernama