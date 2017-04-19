Mavcom resolves 95 per cent of complaints

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has successfully managed, resolved and closed 95 per cent of the 1,639 complaints received between March 2016 and February this year.

The Commission, in a statement said its inaugural Consumer Report released today, highlighted that the highest number of complaints received were on Rayani Air with regards to refunds.

Mavcom collaborated with parties in the financial services industry to facilitate refunds for Rayani Air passengers, who had booked their travel using credit cards, and as at Feb 28 this year. About 50 per cent of the passengers on record had received refunds.

The second and third highest number of complaints received were regarding refunds and mishandled baggage by AirAsia Bhd and Malaysia Airlines Bhd respectively.

The Consumer Report also revealed that Malindo Air received the highest number of complaints per passenger, which is 20 complaints for every one million passengers, mainly for flight delays and refunds.

This was followed by Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia X with 14 complaints per one million passengers.

“In comparison to airlines, the number of complaints received regarding airport services was minimal, mostly pertaining to complaints of handling, customer service issues and facilities at the airport,” it added. — Bernama