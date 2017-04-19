MMEA strengthening operations with new vessel from Japan

MIRI: KM Pekan, the biggest offshore patrol vessel (OPV) of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), will enhance and strengthen MMEA’s operations along the East Coast, Sabah and Sarawak.

KM Pekan was given to MMEA as a gift from Japan.

Speaking to reporters after a routine visit to the vessel, berthed at 10 nautical miles from Miri river mouth, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said this latest addition to MMEA’s asset would make it easier for MMEA to carry out its daily operations in the sea.

“KM Pekan has been moving in the South China Sea as soon as the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace 2017 (Lima 2017) ended.

“And it has already arrived in Miri. In fact, our air asset (helicopter) had made a landing on the vessel during our exercise earlier today (yesterday),” he said.

Shahidan pointed out that with the availability of KM Pekan, MMEA’s assets carrying out operations in the sea need not return to the base to refuel, instead, they can fly directly to the vessel as it is equipped with helipad.

He added that another new vessel is expected to arrive in the country in May.

Both vessels – KM Pekan and the new one – will take turns in patrolling the sea from East Coast up to Sabah and Sarawak.

“Each of them can be in the sea for 35 days and can operate in all weather conditions. They both will take turns in carrying out their duties of safeguarding the country from any kind of encroachment or smuggling activities in the sea,” Shahidan added.

Shahidan also said that MMEA would strengthen enforcement in all ports in Sarawak to tackle smuggling.

He added that he had talked to the Finance Ministry to help other local enforcement agencies tackle smuggling of cigarettes, fuel and others through ports.

“This is because we are committed in helping the government as smuggling of goods has negative effects on our economy,” he pointed out.

On another note, Shahidan said MMEA was extending its assistance to the Royal Malaysian Navy to find a crew member of KD Perantau who was feared to have fallen into the sea near Bintulu waters on Monday morning.

He said MMEA had sent four vessels and a helicopter to help the navy in the search and rescue operation (SAR).

When asked on their focus area, Shahidan said enforcement agencies involved in the SAR had been divided into areas and that MMEA covered a larger area from Miri waters up to the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“Our KM Pekan vessel is also helping us in the SAR operation and we are hopeful that the victim would be found soon,” he said.

Others present at the press conference yesterday were MMEA director-general (Maritime) Admiral Datuk Ahmad Puzi Abd Kahar and director of State Security (MKN) Wan Samsulri Wan Hasbi.