Football 

Niah United beat Kg Iran in Samalaju final

Niah Bersatu players pose with Majang (standing centre) and officials.

BINTULU: The Niah Bersatu team lifted the YB Majang Renggi Cup after beating Kpg Iran 1-0 in the final of the Rural Youth Cup Samalaju Zone 2017 football competition last Sunday.

Hundreds of supporters thronged the SK Kpg Iran Suai football field on Sunday to watch the finale of the tournament which attracted 20 teams.

Samalaju assemblyman Majang Renggi officiated at the closing and prize giving ceremony.

He said the competition was held as part of healthy recreational activities for the locals to “further enhance the understanding and relationship among the players from different ethnics.”

To be a successful footballers, Majang told the players, they need a high level of discipline and the ability to work in a team.

Among those present were Bintulu Football Association chairman Duke Janteng and other community leaders.

