Pahang launches programmes to raise awareness on cyber crimes

KUANTAN: The Pahang state government through the Family and Women Development, Communications and Multimedia Committee has undertaken various measures to raise the people’s awareness on cyber crimes and fraud.

Its chairman Datuk Shahaniza Shamsuddin said among the measures implemented last year were dialogues, exhibitions, meet the customers programme and meetings with residents and the media.

“In terms of investigation, 295 investigation papers relating to cyber crimes and multimedia have been opened under Section 420 of the Penal Code and 28 cases under the Computer Crimes Act (AJK) last year.

“For cases under the Penal Code, 248 were categorised as resolved cases while under AJK, 21 investigation papers have been completed,” she said when replying to Choong Siew Onn (DAP-Tras) who wanted to know measures taken by the government to raise public awareness on cyber fraud at the Pahang State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Replying to a supplementary question from Andasura Rabu (PAS-Beserah) on the rampant cases of cyber crimes, Shahaniza drew attention to cyber crimes against women through phishing which caused women to incur finanancial losses after being lured by men online

To another question from Lee Chin Chen (DAP-Ketari), she said most of these crimes stemmed from countries in Africa and advised parents of teenagers who are victims of cyber bullying, including those of a sexual nature to lodge a report.

Meanwhile Rural Development, Agriculture and Agro-based Committee chairman Datuk Shafik Fauzan Sharif said the Pahang Fisheries Department released 1.5 million fish fries in rivers in the state last year.

Replying to Leong Yu Man (DAP-Triang), he said, out of the total, 20,200 fish and prawn frIes were released in the Sungai Pahang as efforts to ensure the fish population was not depleted.

However the department had problems to breed several river fishes out of its natural habitat, he said when replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Wan Kadri Wan Mahussin (BN-Bukit Ibam).

Felda Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Abu Bakar Harun when replying to a question from Syed Hamid Syed Mohamed (PAN-Kuala Semantan) said 17 sites for the Felda new generation housing project, phase one, involving 3,410 units had been completed or in the process of being built. – Bernama