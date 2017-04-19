Penrissen is team to beat in schools hockey

KUCHING: If there are any certainties in Kuching inter-school sports, they have to be in hockey and rugby.

One can be almost certain that SMK Agama Sheikh Haji Othman Abdul Wahab (Shoaw) and Kolej Abdillah will be in the rugby finals, except for this year when MRSM Kuching upended Kolej to make their first city final.

In hockey, SMK Penrissen has built a dynasty.

They look set to continue their dominance when this year’s two-day tournament starts at Sarawak Hockey Stadium, Jalan Padungan on April 25.

All eyes will be on coach Norden Tikot whose U-18 team beat SMK Green Road for the 2016 title.

Last year’s losing semi-finalists were SMK Paku and SMK St Thomas.

It is quite probable that they will set the pace again in this year’s tournament.

While the boys competition will only feature the U-18 title, the girls will have both the U-18 and U-15 titles contested at SMK Paku, Bau from April 27-29.

The Penrissen girls, like their male counterparts, are the U-18 defending champions.

They beat SMK Bako for the title after seeing off SMK Agama Matang in the semis with Bako downing SMK Bau to set up the final.

SMK Bau are the U-15 defending champions after beating Penrissen in the final.

Last year’s losing semi-finalists were SMK Sri Matang and SMK Paku.