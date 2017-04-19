Three Sandakan seafood restaurants shut down

SANDAKAN: Three seafood restaurants here were shut down by the Health Department during a special operation on Monday night for not meeting the cleanliness standard under the Food Act 1983 and Food Cleanliness Rules 2009.

Sandakan Health Officer Dr Johari Awang Besar said that 13 seafood restaurants were inspected that night with three ordered to shut down, five issued with compounds, three ordered to clean up and two were closed on that day.

Twenty-nine personnel were involved in the operation including six from the Sandakan Municipal Council Public Health Unit.

“We ask all restaurants and food stalls to comply with the laws and rules so that quality and safe food is served to the people.

“This operation is conducted to avoid food poisoning cases and other related diseases such as dengue,” he said.

Johari added the three restaurants would be allowed to resume operation after a second inspection found they are complying with the related rules and laws.