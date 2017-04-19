Treat our demands seriously

BN Backbenchers Club chairman cautions Petronas against taking lightly negotiations on oil royalty for the state

KUCHING: Barisan Nasional Backbenchers Club (BNBBC) Sarawak chairman Abdullah Saidol has called on Petronas to show a “more convincing level of seriousness when treating Sarawak’s demand”.

He stressed that the national petroleum corporation should be treating the ongoing negotiations on oil royalty between the state government and Petronas earnestly and with respect.

“There are many remarks, though I’m not sure whether they are true or not, about some senior officials in Petronas who ridicule our issues with Petronas.

“If Petronas continues to behave or act without a sign of respect for us, why should we be too lenient with them?” questioned the Semop assemblyman in a statement yesterday.

He also expressed his support on behalf of BNBBC Sarawak for Assistant Minister of Housing Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah’s statement against Petronas which was reported by an online portal yesterday.

Abdul Karim had called on Petronas not to take Sarawak for a ride and not take the state for granted.

Abdullah said though the federal government has shown a reasonable level of political will to support the state’s initiatives to secure more benefits from the oil and gas industry, what really matters is tangible results.

“I believe our new Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg won’t take this matter for granted. Our interest in any form from the oil and gas industry must be secured and we are becoming very anxious about it.

“Don’t accuse us of being selfish because that attitude will cause us to be more critical of Petronas and that won’t benefit any party. All this frustration must be understood because of our eagerness to secure more development funding for the purpose of providing better development especially in rural areas of Sarawak.”

Meanwhile, Abdullah on behalf of the state BN backbenchers also expressed his concern on matters raised by Suarah Petroleum Group (SPG).

“We are also in consensus with SPG on their suggestion about the formation of a Joint Oil and Gas Development Authority (Jogda).

“But I believe currently there is already a joint task force between the state and federal governments and Petronas who frequently meet up to discuss all the relevant matters,” he said.

SPG on Monday had proposed for Jogda to be established comprising the state and federal governments and Petronas in the period when devolution of authorities and negotiations on oil and gas rights are taking place between the state and federal counterparts.

Its president Hamim Yusuf told The Borneo Post that Jogda should be a platform where all strategic matters concerning Sarawak’s oil and gas matters including new production sharing contract (PSC) awards and sale or transfer of interests are deliberated.