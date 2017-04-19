Warisan assemblymen’s action disappoints Harapan Rakyat

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah is disappointed by the action of Parti Warisan Sabah assemblymen who have questioned the appointment of Sabah’s opposition chief by the State Assembly Speaker.

Harapan Rakyat’s Information Unit chief Karim Adam said that the party is not surprised by the action of Warisan’s assemblymen.

He was of the opinion that their action was not in line with Warisan’s position as a local based opposition party which should instead focus on working together with other opposition parties in Sabah to topple Barisan Nasional (BN).

“In fact Warisan is fond of belittling other local based opposition parties in its efforts to elevate its name in the state’s political scene,” he claimed.

Karim said this in a statement yesterday in response to the statement by state elected representatives from DAP, PKR and Warisan who questioned State Assembly Speaker Datuk Syed Abas Syed Ali’s decision to appoint Haparan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin as the state opposition leader.

The press conference on Monday was attended by Api Api assemblywoman Christina Liew (PKR), Sulabayan assemblyman Datuk Jaujan Sambakong (Warisan), Likas assemblyman Junz Wong (Warisan) and Moyog assemblyman Terrence Siambun (Warisan). Sri Tanjong assemblyman Chan Foong Hin (DAP) was represented by the party’s Sabah publicity secretary, Phoong Jin Zhe.

Though he was absent from the press conference, Inanam assemblyman Dr Roland Chia (PKR) who was represented by Liew, also recorded his objection to the appointment.

“We the state elected representatives from PKR, DAP and Warisan Sabah did not vote for him (Lajim) as the opposition leader,” said Liew who is also Sabah PKR chairperson.

Warisan Sabah vice presidents Jaujan and Junz as well as the party’s treasurer general Terrence also affirmed that they did not vote for Lajim. As for DAP, Phoong disclosed that to his knowledge Chan and Dr Edwin Bosi also did not vote for the Haparan Rakyat president.

Jaujan and his fellow state elected representatives as well as Phoong said that they recognise Christina as the State opposition chief.

“We will be writing in to the State Assembly Speaker to record our objection. We are not happy with the appointment as it does not represent a majority support from the opposition state elected representatives,” Jaujan said.

Karim in his statement was of the opinion that Lajim’s position as opposition chief should not be used as a means for Warisan which is based in the east coast of Sabah to gain popularity.

“This is not a smart move as it reflects that Warisan leaders do not understand the rules and regulations of the State Assembly as the appointment is under the Speaker’s authority and must be adhered too.

“Warisan leaders should understand that there is no provision in the Sabah State Constitution and the Standing Order of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly on the position of an official opposition leader in the House,” he said, adding that an opposition leader is there to ensure the smooth proceeding of the State Assembly sitting.

According to him to hold a press conference on the platform of PKR, a national based party, shows that Warisan which claims to be fighting for Sabahans, is willing to work together with a party from Peninsular Malaysia in order to achieve its political ambition.

“It is strange that Warisan which uses the slogan ‘Sabah for Sabahan’ has chosen the leader of PKR as the opposition chief,” Karim said, adding that Warisan, through its action is making enemies of local based opposition parties.

Harapan Rakyat also refutes Warisan’s accusation that Lajim has sided Barisan Nasiona (BN), he said and pointed out that Warisan failed to understand the real function of the opposition leader in the State Assembly.

He claims that Warisan leaders had failed in their duties to the rakyat during the State Assembly sitting which is why they are trying to shift the blame to Lajim.