160 take part in SMK Telang Usan’s 14th Sports Day

MARUDI: Some 160 athletes took part in various track and field events at the 14th Sports Day of SMK Telang Usan that was held in Marudi Mini Stadium here yesterday.

The participants were divided into four houses – Rumah Geruda, Rumah Helang, Rumah Kenyalang and Rumah Rajawali.

Speaking at the opening of the sports meet, Baram MP Anyi Ngau told the students the importance of taking up sports for their physical wellbeing and to take away their minds from negative activities like drug abuse and truancy.

He also said sports promote friendship and racial unity.

He reminded the participants to do their best in their events so that they would be selected to represent the school in inter-school sports meets.

Later, Anyi announced grants of RM10,000 for staff of the school for their educational visits and RM20,000 for the school’s parent-teacher association.

He promised to bring up the school’s request for RM80,000 for building a roofed walkway at the school to the Ministry of Education.

Meanwhile, Bomba Cadet team was champion in the inter-uniformed units march-past competition. The Boy Scouts team and Police Cadets team were in second place and third place respectively.

In the inter-house march-past competition, the champion was Rumah Helang while Rumah Geruda and Rumah Kenyalang were second and third respectively.

Present were Baram education officer Saripah Azizah Wan Hussein, principal Abdul Rahman Abdullah @ Nicholas, Pemanca Chong Chin Hui, Cr Peter Bit Sepang, Cr Simpson Njok, Cr Jok Ngau and SPDP Telang Usan Women chief Esther Mujan Joseph.