Administrative professionals receive certificates of competency

KUCHING: A total of 24 people received certificates of competency as administrative professionals at a ceremony held at Pullman Hotel yesterday.

They were the first batch of students to complete The Certified AdminPro in Management (CAP) offered by MRS Management Sdn Bhd and Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak.

According to Kristine Liew, CEO of MRS Management Sdn Bhd, the programme was launched in November last year.

“We opened to applications for the first intake last February and even have students from Sabah and Bintulu.”

Liew assured that through the course, admin personnel will be equipped with essential skills that place them in the forefront of their careers.

The second intake will commence on July 12 to 13 and Aug 11.

She encouraged more people to enrol for the course as each participant will leave with a personal development plan on how to apply their learning in the future.

The course integrates blended action learning tools such as activities, learning strategies, assessment, evaluations and post-training.

The ceremony was held in conjunction with the Annual National Conference on Administrative Professional (NCAP) 2017.

Present was Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak CEO Professor Janet Gregory.