Analysts positive on SP Setia’s third land bank in Singapore

KUCHING: SP Setia Bhd’s (SP Setia) third acquisition of land in Singapore garnered positive views from analysts as this latest land banking is earnings accretive and it also showcases the group’s determination in replenishing its overseas drivers.

Of note, SP Setia, through its subsidiary SP Setia International (S) Pte Ltd (SP Setia International) was awarded the tender for the popular Toh Tuck Road site by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA). It is the group’s third development in Singapore.

According to a press release, SP Steia plans to transform the site and build a five-storey condominium with a total gross dloor area of 26,210 square metres, worth S$457 million in gross development value (GDV).

“SP Setia has good experience in property development in Singapore as their previous two projects in Singapore (18 Woodsville and Eco Sanctuary) have received good take up rate.

“We estimated that the land purchase in Singapore is revised net asset value (RNAV) accretive with earnings contribution to come in from the financial year 2019 (FY19) onwards,” the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said in a report.

It also pointed out that as the project launch is in 2018, it expected that any earnings contribution would only come in from FY19 onwards.

“Hence, we maintain our FY17 and FY18 earnings estimate at RM724 million and RM751 million respectively,” it added.

In a separate report, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) said it is not surprised by the acquisition, as there were media reports stating that SP Setia was the highest bidder for the land.

“The land cost to GDV ratio is at 58 per cent which is fair as land cost tends to make up 55 to 65 per cent of GDV in Singapore.

“The acquisition will mainly be funded by borrowings and internal funds and we expect FY17E net gearing to increase to 0.36-folds from 0.30-folds which is still at comfortable level; note that our estimates already accounted for the completion of the Seberang Prai and Bangi lands.

“The project raises our FD RNAV by 1.0 sen to RM5.73,” the research team projected.

Overall, Kenanga Research said it is neutral to slightly positive on the announcement as the group is aggressively replenishing its overseas drivers.

Meanwhile, on the potential acquisition of I&P Group Sdn Bh (I&P), it noted that given SP Setia’s ambition to achieve the RM15 billion market capitalisation size for inclusion in the FBM KLCI, it believed a one-for-two rights issue is likely. It also viewed this acquisition positively.

Overall, Kenanga Research pegged an ‘outperform’ call on the stock and maintained a ‘buy’ call on SP Setia.