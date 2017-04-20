Bau to have museum on gold mining history

BAU: A living museum will be set up here to showcase the history of gold mining in the district.

Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep said that was one of the plans to make the district merrier by promoting tourism.

“We have a 10-year plan to turn Bau into a prime tourist destination and to complement Kuching city in terms of tourism, and a place to live, and we are working to attract investors to generate economic activities,” he told reporters yesterday.

He has earlier officiated at the Jiwa Murni Pacific Partnership 2017- community health outreach (CHOT) and community relationship programme (Comell) at Kpg Suba Buan here.

Present were Kuching Resident Shukarmin Chasemon, Bau District Officer Anielia Siam, Bidayuh community leader for Kuching division Temenggong Austin Dimin Niyon and village chief Latip Nyaim.

Henry said Bau will be well connected via the Pan Borneo, and travelling time from Kuching greatly shortened.

“Once all this is done, we aspire to make Bau a place to live and Kuching a place to work. We want a population mass here (in Bau) and create economic activities,” he asserted.

Henry also pointed out that he is keeping his fingers crossed when Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg- visits Bau this coming July.

“We are all waiting for Abang Johari’s announcement during his visit and we hope it will be a good one,” he said.

The event which was the second in Malaysia and first in the state had received overwhelming response from nearby villages.

“The event is good, especially for the rural people, because it enables them to come together and enjoy the services provided by the team,” he said.

The event was participated by army and navy personnel from the United States (24 personnel), Japan (12), Australia (two) and Malaysia (60). It will continue at Bau Civic Centre, offering free health test and services to the public until tomorrow.