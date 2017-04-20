Brainy Bunch en route for Bursa Malaysia listing by 2020

SHAH ALAM: Educational proprietor, Brainy Bunch Sdn Bhd, is en route for listing on Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd by 2020, said executive chairman, Datuk Seri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Tahir.

Syed Zainal said in pursuing this journey, Brainy Bunch needed to ensure its roadmap and original footprint were clear.

“It is not just about listing, we want to make sure we become an attractive entity that people will invest,” he told reporters after the signing of two memorandum of understandings (MOUs) with Eco World Development Group Bhd here yesterday.

The first involves Brainy Bunch International Islamic Montessori buying land in Eco Grandeur, Shah Alam and another in Eco Tropics, Iskandar Malaysia.

The second agreement allows Brainy Bunch to develop and operate an international school campus in Eco Grandeur and develop and operate a Montessori Kindergarten Campus in Eco Tropics.

On Bursa Securities’ listing, founder /chief executive officer, Mohd Fadzil Hashim, said Brainy Bunch was also on the Skim Jejak Jaya Bumiputera programme facilitated by Unit Peneraju Agenda Bumiputera (Teraju) to assist its listing processes.

“We have started our internal process and currently seeking our pre-initial public offering funding with certain banks,” said Fadzil.

Brainy Bunch, founded in 2010, has recorded remarkable growth in just six years and operated 74 pre-school campuses nationwide.

It also has an elementary/high-school campus in Putra Heights, two schools in Singapore, one in Indonesia and a charity school in Gaza.

With a total student population of over 6,000, Brainy Bunch is the largest and fastest-growing Islamic Montessori school in Malaysia.

It is also the only elementary Montessori school in South-East Asia with Cambridge International Primary Programme and North America Montessori Center.

Fadzil said there were non-Muslim students, as Brainy Bunch used English as its medium of instruction and respected multi-beliefs of Malaysians. — Bernama