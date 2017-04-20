Chamber to boost trade opportunities between Sabah, China

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysia China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Sabah branch pledges to play its role in providing platforms to drive bilateral trade between Sabah and China.

MCCC Sabah branch president Datuk Frankie Liew said the bilateral relations between Malaysia and China was currently at its best, having presented many investment opportunities and business collaborations for both parties.

He reiterated that the chamber had recently formed a 33-member delegation who visited China and met with the Chinese government officials and entrepreneurs in Wuhan, Guangzhou, Shezhen, Macau and Zhuhai.

“Apart from getting to know the various projects and collaboration opportunities in China, we have compiled a series of private investment projects for the Chinese investors and government authorities upon our return.”

Liew said this during a courtesy call by Yu Jieming and Wang Qun from The Chinese Overseas Publishing House, Beijing, China here yesterday.

He said the chamber had also paid a courtesy call on Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Industrial Development Datuk Seri Panglima Raymond Tan Shu Kiah who had agreed to arrange visits to the projects under the latter’s ministry.

“He also welcomed Chinese investors, both government level or private firms, to take part in the various government projects and plans in Sabah.”

Nonetheless, Liew concurred with Tan that any foreign investments and collaborations should bring in long-term technological developments to the state, rather than just limited to the acquisition or selling of products and properties.

“This is to ensure mutual benefits and win-win situation for both countries.”

Also present were MCCC Sabah branch honorary advisor Datuk James Hwong, secretary Michael Chin, vice treasurer Datuk Liew Siew Kian and vice public relations officer Ngan Yoke Loo.