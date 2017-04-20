Charges of hiring illegals against two seafood restaurant operators withdrawn

KOTA KINABALU: Two operators of a seafood restaurant, who were charged with hiring a total of 20 illegal immigrants, had their case withdrawn yesterday.

Sessions Court judge Azreena Aziz made the decision on Sahniah Malip, 40, and Tan Yuan Huu, 50, after the prosecution informed that there was instruction from the deputy public prosecutor to withdraw the charges against both accused.

In the first charge, Sahniah and Tan were alleged to have employed 12 Filipinos, who had no valid documents, at a seafood restaurant at Asia City Complex here at 10.50pm on December 29, 2016.

On the second charge, the duo were alleged to have hired another eight Filipinos at the same place and time.

All the illegal immigrants were aged between 18 and 32.

The offences were framed under Section 55B/34 of the Immigration Act, which provides for a maximum RM50,000 fine or a jail term of up to 12 months or with both for each illegal immigrant, upon conviction.

The court also ordered the bail to be refunded and passports to be returned to the owners.

Prosecuting officer Juachim Abel Majain from the Immigration Department appeared for the prosecution while counsel Michael Dennis represented Sahniah and Tan.

Meanwhile, 16 men and seven women were jailed between four and five months by the same court for entering the state without valid documents

All of them pleaded guilty before the judge to each of their charges of entering the state illegally.

They were caught committing the offence in Papar, Penampang, Manggatal and the city area, recently.

The men were also ordered to be whipped once while others were spared due to their age and gender.

The court also ordered all of the accused to be referred to the Immigration Department after serving their sentences.