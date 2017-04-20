Chief cook denies possessing, trafficking cannabis

KOTA KINABALU: A 28-year-old chief cook was charged at the High Court here yesterday with possession of cannabis and two counts of trafficking in similar drugs.

Noel Harry Hungan, who was brought before justice Datuk Nurchaya Hj Arshad, pleaded not guilty to all the charges under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In the first charge, Noel was accused of trafficking in 2,811 grams of cannabis near a toilet at Poslaju here at 5.40pm on May 10, 2016.

The offence, framed under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, carries the mandatory death sentence on conviction.

Meanwhile, the second charge alleged that he possessed 51.20 grams of cannabis at a double-storey house at Kampung Tahib Papason, Jalan Putatan at 8pm on the same day.

He was charged under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39A of the same Act.

The indictment provides for an imprisonment for life or a jail term of not less than five years and also liable to whipping of not less than 10 strokes.

For the third charge, Noel was charged with trafficking in another 3,768 grams of cannabis at the AirAsia cargo area here at 10.45am on May 11, 2016.

The court fixed April 27 for further mention while the accused, who was represented by counsel Dato’ Sri Rakhbir Singh, is currently detained in custody, pending disposal of the case.

In a separate case, the same court rescheduled the trial date of a man who was charged with trafficking in 7,494 grams of syabu, to May 8-9.

Nurchaya fixed the trial date on Lim Cheng Yung, 22, after the case was mentioned for the fifth time on Tuesday.

On December 14, 2016, Lim claimed trial to the charge, which was framed under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He was alleged to have trafficked in the drugs at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) arrival hall at 2.50pm on May 19, 2016.

In another case, the same court fixed June 12-15 for trial of another man, who was charged with a similar offence.

The judge fixed the trial date on Ho Yee Onn, 34, who was charged with trafficking in 4,396 grams of syabu at KKIA here at 3.40pm on May 21, 2016.

He was alleged to have committed the offence with an accomplice, who is still at large.

The offence was framed under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.