Chinese chambers to hold EGM to pursue rights in JV projects

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah United Chinese Chambers of Commerce (SUCCC) will be holding an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to discuss the association’s interests in the agriculture and forest management unit (FMU) joint venture (JV) projects with Veetar Kinabalu Plantations Sdn Bhd at its secretariat on April 28.

The decision to hold the EGM was reached among the Chinese chambers following the SUCCC executive and supervisory committees meeting here yesterday.

SUCCC president Datuk Seri Panglima Gan Sau Wah said the chambers would discuss, among others, the formation of a committee to look into the association’s interests and unfair treatment in the JV projects.

“All the member chambers are united in pursuing the rights and interests of SUCCC,” he said in a press conference after the meeting.

Tawau, Kota Kinabalu, Keningau and Tuaran chambers have recently signed a petition to call for an EGM to form and authorize a seven-member committee to initiate judicial review and independent audit on SUCCC’s interests in the JV companies, namely Corak Nakhoda Sdn Bhd and Anika Desiran Sdn Bhd.

Gan said the meeting yesterday, which was attended by all the 23 member chambers’ presidents or representatives, had gone on smoothly and amicably.

“From here onwards, we are all united.

“SUCCC has been established for more than 60 years and there may be some misunderstandings, but that is all in the past now.

“We are moving forward in our quest to pursue SUCCC’s best interests from Veetar Kinabalu Plantations,” Gan said.

Also present at the press conference were SUCCC life honorary president Tan Sri Andrew Liew Sui Fatt, supervisory committee chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Chong Nyuk Yong, deputy president Lo Su Fui, secretary general Datuk Ling Tiong Chai, Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Datuk Michael Lui and treasurer Pong Kim Wai.