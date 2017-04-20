College student charged with causing infant’s death

KUCHING: A college student was charged with causing the death of her newborn baby girl at a magistrate’s court here yesterday.

No plea was recorded from the accused, Betty Kulleh , 23, a third-year diploma student who hails from Belaga.

Magistrate Zulhairil Sulaiman ordered the accused to be further remanded in jail as it is a non-bailable offence. He fixed May 19 for further mention pending the completion of a chemist’s report.

The accused is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The incident allegedly took place on her ground floor flat in Samajaya at about 6am on April 11.

The dead baby, stuffed in a box, was found by a cleaner around 10.30am at the rubbish dump near the flat.

Inspector Hisyam Junaidi prosecuted while Betty was unrepresented.

Her boyfriend, parents and relatives were also present in court.